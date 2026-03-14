Iranian FM Araghchi on the Strait of Hormuz today - clip 2

The Strait is only closed to our enemies....

Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi on the Strait of Hormuz:

"The Strait of Hormuz is open. It is only closed to tankers and ships belonging to our enemies — to those who are attacking us and their allies. Others are free to pass."

He acknowledged that many ships are choosing not to transit anyway due to security concerns, but, "That has nothing to do with us."

The Strait remains open to the world. It is closed to America and Israel.