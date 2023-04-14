Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Who Was John the Baptist?
3 views
channel image
The Berean Call
Published Yesterday |

Who Was John the Baptist?


Redigitized Audio and Video!

On our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/who-was-john-baptist-0

More topics on our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/topics

Free eBooks: https://davehunt.org

Download our app: https://www.thebereancall.org/app

Follow us on Social Media: https://www.thebereancall.org/social


In this, our Understanding the Scriptures segment, we are in the gospel of Matthew, Matthew 3:1, Dave. We mentioned last week that we’re going to talk a little bit about John the Baptist. “In those days came John the Baptist, preaching in the wilderness of Judea,” Let’s just start with that. John the Baptist, definitely an interesting character in the Bible, but what was this all about, John the Baptist, what was he baptizing for?

Keywords
bibledave huntberean callta mcmahon

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket