Ukraine At War: Freedom's Front Line - Feature Interveiw with Carl Larson ( Ukraine Defense Support )

Maverick News Feature Interview: Carl Larson - Ukraine Defense Support.
Topics:
* Russian Tactical Nuke Exercises
* U.S. Aid Package To Ukraine
* Public Support for Ukraine Aid and Information War
Carl Larson
UDS Co-founder and Former Ukrainian Soldier
Carl Larson is a U.S. Army veteran who also served in the International Legion of Ukraine. He spent several months at the front lines in eastern Ukraine.
Carl was born and raised in the greater Seattle area, had a stint in the US Army where he served in Iraq, and in his day job services a large accounting website. In early March of 2022 he felt compelled to travel to Ukraine to physically join the Ukrainian defense of their homeland. Despite having no prior connection to Ukraine, he feels that it’s the world’s obligation to help the Ukrainians defend democracy there and contain the spread of ruthless authoritarianism before it engulfs other peaceful countries.
Learn More:
