The CCP’s Vaccine Has a High Risk of Re-Infection

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5/28/2021 In an interview with CCTV, Zhong Nanshan said that even after receiving the CCP’s vaccine and developing antibodies, there was still a risk of becoming infected again, and there was also a risk of having a large number of asymptomatic cases, which requires further observation.