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Boycott the YouTube False Prophets
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73 views • June 01, 2021
YouTube and other parts of the Internet are flooded with made up conspiracy theories at the moment. Hebrew roots people argue that Jesus IS the Torah, and that he wants us to go back to obeying the Old Testament. Right-wing evangelicals are trying to convince us that covid is not real, and that the Earth is flat. For your own sake and for the sake of the people around you, stop listening to these YouTube false prophets! Can you do that long enough to listen to Jesus? Take the next few minutes to try.
TO CONTACT: Email [email protected]
Produced by: Ish
Narrated by: Felipe
Written by: Dave
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
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TO CONTACT: Email [email protected]
Produced by: Ish
Narrated by: Felipe
Written by: Dave
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Jaybo Rides Again: Nice Old Man comes to debate street preacher
Africa Without Borders
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Delusional Trump Supporters Protest Democracy | Compilation Vol. 2
The Humanist Report
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Delusional Trump Supporters Protest Democracy | Compilation Vol. 1
The Humanist Report
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Trump Riot - Capitol Chaos Compilation
asymm3tric
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Violence of protest #hongkongprotesters
Bosque trail
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Chinese Army The Best Hell March 60th Anniversary HD. Subscribe
GLOBAL
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Great Wall China Army Culture
Falun Dafa India
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
How to Get Your Prayers Heard - Jim Staley
Jim Staley Teachings
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Torah Seals Revelation - "The Seven Stars"
YAH Victory - Tshuwah
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Passover Seder 2015 - Jim Staley
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Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
"Think Not that I am Come to Destroy the Law"
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Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License
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Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License
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Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License
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