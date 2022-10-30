Jesus was not a Communist.

In this short video, Pastor Matthew Cummings describes the content of his Sunday-morning service at the Red Pill Expo in Salt Lake City on 2022 November 12-13. This is not part of the Expo, but all attendees are invited. Information about the Expo is at www.redpillexpo.org.

