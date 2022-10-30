Jesus was not a Communist.

In this short video, Pastor Matthew Cummings describes the content of his Sunday-morning service at the Red Pill Expo in Salt Lake City on 2022 November 12-13. This is not part of the Expo, but all attendees are invited. Information about the Expo is at www.redpillexpo.org.
Pastor Mathew Cummings' mission is to encourage communities of faith to become more involved in the political process. He will conduct services on Sunday morning, starting at 7:00 AM, and concluding before the Expo begins at 8:00 AM. All are invited.
