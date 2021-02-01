Our Manifesto | ID2020 : You useless eaters need to be chipped, like pets

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Not surprisingly a quick visit to their site at https://id2020.org/alliance reveals the following "Founding Partners":
- Microsoft
- GAVI
- Rockefeller Foundation
https://id2020.org/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/id2020? Feel free to leave negative comments on their twitter.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X5qwH45Ar4w
ID2020