Ep. 2974a - The People Are Awake, [WEF] Scrambles To Hide Their Agenda, They Never Expected This

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 2974a - Jan. 16, 2023

The People Are Awake, [WEF] Scrambles To Hide Their Agenda, They Never Expected This The [WEF] agenda is falling apart, they never expected to be awake, the expected the population in a war or shutdown in their homes because of a pandemic and a global economic shutdown. The economy is falling apart and now the realtors are warning of major problems.

