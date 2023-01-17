Ep. 2974a - The People Are Awake, [WEF] Scrambles To Hide Their Agenda, They Never Expected This

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 2974a - Jan. 16, 2023
The People Are Awake, [WEF] Scrambles To Hide Their Agenda, They Never Expected This The [WEF] agenda is falling apart, they never expected to be awake, the expected the population in a war or shutdown in their homes because of a pandemic and a global economic shutdown. The economy is falling apart and now the realtors are warning of major problems.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
