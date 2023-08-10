TV star suffers VAXX induced STROKE at foofoo Hollywood restaurant

Heather Dubrow

August 9, 2023

"I love this man with my whole heart. I’m beyond grateful that Terry’s ok, this could have gone very differently. If you see someone having stroke like symptoms- get them to the Hospital. You have 5 hours to get them treatment. I wanted to say a HUGE thank you to the doctors, nurses and techs at Hoag Hospital and everyone involved who helped us during this very scary time. Thank you for your kind messages, Terry and I are overwhelmed by your love and support."

Heather Dubrow

January 28, 2021

"⁦@ThisJabsforYou are creating vaccine awareness to honor their loved ones who died of COVID. Check it out ❤️"

'BOTCHED' STAR TERRY DUBROW

MY WIFE SAVED MY LIFE!!!

Medical Emergency at The Ivy

"Dr. Terry Dubrow experienced a medical emergency that could have gotten very bad, very fast ... but fortunately for him, his wife was by his side.

Dr. Dubrow tells TMZ ... last Thursday night, he was chowing down with his wife and son at The Ivy in L.A. ... when he suddenly began slurring his speech. Although it happened for less than a minute, Heather Dubrow wasn't going to let it pass. She told their son to call 911 ... which pissed off Terry because he says he felt fine."

