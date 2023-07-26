Create New Account
UK Sun propaganda FAIL : Falsely CLAIMS "Russian tank engulfs in flames after direct hit by Ukrainian missiles near Zaporizhzhia"
The Prisoner
Published Yesterday

This is worthy of WartHog Defenze. As I am sure everyone recognizes - it is a German/Ukrainian Leopard Tank being taken out by a Russian Lancet.

Sun readers were never the brightest people.....

Mirrored https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fVmhxx5VrAA

The Sun

Keywords
the sunpropaganda failthe scumlying msm







