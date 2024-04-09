Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Comer fires back at AOC: This is all the Democrats have
channel image
NewsClips
3804 Subscribers
61 views
Published a day ago

House Oversight Chairman James Comer joined 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss the latest on the investigation into the Biden family's alleged corruption and why he believes the DOJ has colluded with the media to protect the first family.


Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates


Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos:


https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html



Keywords
current eventsnewspolitics

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket