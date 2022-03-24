© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Silent War Ep. 6184: Dems WANT War, SCOTUS Pick Defends Kidporn, 1Million Vaxxed Dead
Follow
1
Share
Report
185 views • March 24, 2022
In this episode of The Silent War:
Biden’s SCOTUS Pick Says She ‘Can’t’ Define What A Woman Is “I Can’t, I’m Not a Biologist”.
We Cover The Fallen Origins of Transgenderism & Androgynous Edification.
The EU Approves Implementation of Rapid Response Military Force to Be Used During Times of Crisis.
Russia forces unfriendly nations to buy oil in Rubles.
Putin’s Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov says Russia Will Use Nuclear Weapons If Faced with Existential Threat.
The US officially declares Putin a war criminal, close to an act of War.
Ignored by Fake News Media: US COVID Deaths to Pass 1 Million Mark Today — More than 600,000 Deaths Under Joe Biden - 90% of them from the vaccine!
Far Left BuzzFeed’s News Operation Is Losing $10 Million a Year – Shareholders Want a Change.
Ted Cruz GRILLS Ketanji Jackson Over Her Leniency For Sexual Predators – Jackson Cut Recommended Sentences by Nearly HALF in 100% of Child Porn Cases.
Israel Is Arming Neo-Nazi Group in Ukraine - and why Israel has double standards here, while normally pretending to oppose Nazi's.
It all goes back to the Seed War.
Tornado Damage In New Orleans; 1000s Without Power.
Sarah Lawrence Sex Cult Prostitution Client List Accidentally Leaks, Includes Hedge Fund Manager, Judge, Other NYC Elites.
Biden DOJ Spied on Project Veritas Journalists with Sealed Search Warrants – Then Concealed Communications from Federal Judge.
Mike Lindell has a breakthrough in election fraud evidence!
All of this, and more.
For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/news
Also follow us at Gab
https://gab.com/nemosnewsnetwork
Nemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.
If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!
www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsors
Shop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots.
"Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."
Other Links
Join our Telegram chat: https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat
Biden’s SCOTUS Pick Says She ‘Can’t’ Define What A Woman Is “I Can’t, I’m Not a Biologist”.
We Cover The Fallen Origins of Transgenderism & Androgynous Edification.
The EU Approves Implementation of Rapid Response Military Force to Be Used During Times of Crisis.
Russia forces unfriendly nations to buy oil in Rubles.
Putin’s Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov says Russia Will Use Nuclear Weapons If Faced with Existential Threat.
The US officially declares Putin a war criminal, close to an act of War.
Ignored by Fake News Media: US COVID Deaths to Pass 1 Million Mark Today — More than 600,000 Deaths Under Joe Biden - 90% of them from the vaccine!
Far Left BuzzFeed’s News Operation Is Losing $10 Million a Year – Shareholders Want a Change.
Ted Cruz GRILLS Ketanji Jackson Over Her Leniency For Sexual Predators – Jackson Cut Recommended Sentences by Nearly HALF in 100% of Child Porn Cases.
Israel Is Arming Neo-Nazi Group in Ukraine - and why Israel has double standards here, while normally pretending to oppose Nazi's.
It all goes back to the Seed War.
Tornado Damage In New Orleans; 1000s Without Power.
Sarah Lawrence Sex Cult Prostitution Client List Accidentally Leaks, Includes Hedge Fund Manager, Judge, Other NYC Elites.
Biden DOJ Spied on Project Veritas Journalists with Sealed Search Warrants – Then Concealed Communications from Federal Judge.
Mike Lindell has a breakthrough in election fraud evidence!
All of this, and more.
For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/news
Also follow us at Gab
https://gab.com/nemosnewsnetwork
Nemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.
If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!
www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsors
Shop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots.
"Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."
Other Links
Join our Telegram chat: https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.