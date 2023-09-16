💥Detachment B (air reconnaissance) of the Aida group of the Akhmat Special Forces is Working with the support of the Reconnaissance Artillery for Russia

💥Destruction of Ukrainian Armed Forces positions and flight of personnel.
Detachment B (air reconnaissance) of the Aida group of the Akhmat special forces is working with the support of the reconnaissance artillery of the Akhmat special forces.
