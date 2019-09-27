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Jesus has zero slave, How many did Muhammad owned, sold and bought - Christian Prince (mirrored)
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12 views • September 27, 2019
Permission has been granted by Christian Prince (owner of the video) to be share and reupload. All credit goes to Christian Prince, please subscribe to his channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOllN2W9yT4ZYaSgTkqzhhg. CP always provide evidence straight from authentic islamic sources. Watch and be educated about the reality of Islam.
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