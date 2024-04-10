Our Family's Journey: The Nurturance and Empowerment of a Spiritually Gifted and Aware Star Child with Crystalline Energy and his Parents book trailer

Video Produced 2019 by Saturn3Lightflyers.com; Michael, Janiece & Tristan Boadway

"Our Family's Journey: The Nurturance and Empowerment of a Spiritually Gifted and Aware Star Child with Crystalline Energy and his Parents"



This book is a unique and inspiring story of how a very Spiritually Gifted and Aware child, now an adult, reawakened his parents to their gifts, abilities and their True Selves. Through being in allowance of their son, Michael and Janiece learned to acknowledge and trust themselves and their inner knowing as they followed their heart.





Michael, Janiece & Tristan Boardway are a family who is truly on a remarkable spiritual adventure. As parents of one of the New Children (spiritually gifted), they learned to navigate their way with very little information in a World that did not quite understand the uniqueness of these children or their part in the evolutionary process. By going within and listening to their inner knowing, Michael and Janiece have allowed Tristan to take them on a journey of opening their hearts and living a life that they could never have imagined. From a very young age, Tristan has expressed his gifts and insight. He shares the insights that he receives from the Highest Source with everyone he works with, being a clear conduit of the loving light enabling them to ascend and become the Empowered Beings they truly are. Tristan was written about in two books on the subject of Spiritually Gifted Children and is a contributing author of a chapter entitled "The Gift of Awareness" in the book, Be the Star You Are.
















































