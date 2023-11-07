Create New Account
Message of the Holy Virgin: Halloween & The Black Beast of Masonry! You Must Choose A Side!
High Hopes
Published 14 hours ago

Mother and Refuge of the End Times


Nov 6, 2023


Presented by the Missionaries of Our Mother of the Eucharist! Most blessed All Hallows Eve to you all! 🙂

How are you planning to spend it?

Please don't forget to pray for all those who will suffer this evening at the hands of abusers; and pray for the abusers.

This is the Biggest Holiday of Satanist, Luciferians, and those who are in opposition to Christ and His followers.

+Lord Jesus, please cover all in your Precious Redeeming Blood, Holy Mother please intercede for all, All the Holy Angels and Saints, and Holy Souls in purgatory, PRAY FOR US!+


Sisters website: https://ourmotheroftheeucharist.org/


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=86-02B83y3M

masonryvirgin maryall hallows evehalloweenour ladymother and refugeblack beastchoose a sidemissionaries of our mother of the eucharist

