Message of the Holy Virgin: Halloween & The Black Beast of Masonry! You Must Choose A Side!

Mother and Refuge of the End Times





Nov 6, 2023





Presented by the Missionaries of Our Mother of the Eucharist! Most blessed All Hallows Eve to you all! 🙂

How are you planning to spend it?

Please don't forget to pray for all those who will suffer this evening at the hands of abusers; and pray for the abusers.

This is the Biggest Holiday of Satanist, Luciferians, and those who are in opposition to Christ and His followers.

+Lord Jesus, please cover all in your Precious Redeeming Blood, Holy Mother please intercede for all, All the Holy Angels and Saints, and Holy Souls in purgatory, PRAY FOR US!+





