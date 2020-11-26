© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How to become Born Again
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
5 views • November 26, 2020
Born Again - Want to know how to become a real Christian?
Is "Born Again" a denomination or is it a new state of being, namely "Spiritually alive"?
Sprozzies full teaching on varios Christian topics(with scriptural references) can be found here https://eleos.online
Music credit : http://www.bensound.com
Transcript in PDF form with scriptural verses can be found at https://eleos.online/teaching/bornagai...
All scriptures are from the "Amplified" bible (without permission). The Amplified is a modern language translation which brings out a fuller meaning of the scripture with a more extensive and accurate translation from the original Aramaic, Hebrew and Greek. The extracts were taken from http://www.biblehub.com which is a very useful site with numerous bible translations and commentaries. I highly recommend it for study purposes. In fact if you do not have a bible you can see complete works here on this site. Start with the New Testament.
If you prefer a more easy read modern version have a look at the "New International version (NIV)". (or you could stick with the King James thee's and thou's version which many people assert is more reliable !)
If you have any questions email me.
Contact sprozzy : [email protected]
Is "Born Again" a denomination or is it a new state of being, namely "Spiritually alive"?
Sprozzies full teaching on varios Christian topics(with scriptural references) can be found here https://eleos.online
Music credit : http://www.bensound.com
Transcript in PDF form with scriptural verses can be found at https://eleos.online/teaching/bornagai...
All scriptures are from the "Amplified" bible (without permission). The Amplified is a modern language translation which brings out a fuller meaning of the scripture with a more extensive and accurate translation from the original Aramaic, Hebrew and Greek. The extracts were taken from http://www.biblehub.com which is a very useful site with numerous bible translations and commentaries. I highly recommend it for study purposes. In fact if you do not have a bible you can see complete works here on this site. Start with the New Testament.
If you prefer a more easy read modern version have a look at the "New International version (NIV)". (or you could stick with the King James thee's and thou's version which many people assert is more reliable !)
If you have any questions email me.
Contact sprozzy : [email protected]
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.