Curtis Stone and Marjory Wildcraft Riff on Anarachapulco
Marjory Wildcraft
Published 18 hours ago

Link for anarach recordings: https://anarchapulco.com/?ref=TheGrowNetwork

Curtis and Marjoy riff about the mind blowing presentations and shanagins at Anarchapulco 2024 Reborn. Is the world flat or round? What forms of wealth do you have? The economy in gneral and hwhy prepping is awesome during these times.


foodanarchypermaculture

