Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Restructuring the Court System.
Restructuring the court system is crucial for real change!🔁✨ The personal interests of judges and lawyers are hindering progress.⚖️ The 13th Amendment is still affecting our lives as 'slavery' is only illegal if it's a punishment for a crime.😱 Let's break free from this outdated system!💪🔓 Join me as we explore the concept of arbitration and its potential to revolutionize our justice system.🌍🤝 #RestructureTheCourts #BreakFreeFrom13thAmendment #ArbitrationForJustice #JusticeReform #NewJusticeSystem #EndPersonalInterests #RevolutionizeJustice #UNDiscussions #CourtRestructuring #ArbitrationExplained #TwoWitnessesRule #FairJudgment #JusticeForAll

