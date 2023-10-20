WW3 in the name of Isreal

Does the Bible address current events? This is what Psalm 83 has to say:

10 God, do not keep silence; do not hold your peace or be still, O God! 2 For behold, your enemies make an uproar; those who hate you have raised

their heads. 3 They lay crafty plans against your

people; they consult together against your treasured ones. 4 They say, "Come, let us wipe them out as a nation; let the name of Israel be

remembered no more!" 5 For they conspire with one accord;

against you they make a covenant- 6 the tents of Edom and the Ishmaelites,

Moab and the Hagrites, 7 Gebal and Ammon and Amalek, Philistia

with the inhabitants of Tyre;

8 Asshur also has joined them; they are the strong arm of the children of Lot. Selah 9 Do to them as you did to Midian, as to Sisera and Jabin at the river Kishon, 10 who were destroyed at En-dor, who

became dung for the ground.

11 Make their nobles like Oreb and Zeeb, all their princes like Zebah and Zalmunna, 12 who said, "Let us take possession for

ourselves of the pastures of God." 13 0 my God, make them like whirling dust,

like chaff before the wind. 14 As fire consumes the forest, as the

flame sets the mountains ablaze, 15 so may you pursue them with your

tempest and terrify them with your

hurricane!

16 Fill their faces with shame, that they may seek your name, O LORD. 17 Let them be put to shame and dismayed

forever; let them perish in disgrace, 18 that they may know that you alone, whose name is the LORD, are the Most High over all the earth. Psalms 83:1-18, ESV