CHAOS in Texas, Again! Violent Tornadoes with 175 Wind Speed Destroyed Homes & Cars in Lubbock.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-gSBxPhOJYo

On June 5, 2025, nearly 20 tornadoes tore through Lubbock, Texas, including an extraordinary twin tornado event from a single supercell. With winds over 100 mph and hail up to 3 inches wide, the storm devastated neighborhoods, knocked out power to over 10,000, and left a trail of destruction. This video breaks down what happened, why it happened, and how the community responded with strength and resilience. Watch the full video to witness the full impact of this disaster.



Fair use principles under Section 107 of the Copyright Act allow the unlicensed use of copyrighted materials for fair use purposes such as commentary, entertainment, and news reporting.





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

God has provided a way out of this mess: For further research see: https://christs.net



