It Is A True Assault On Our Freedom Of Movement In The Name Of Climate Change!

Former US government insider, Marc Morano, exposes the globalist agenda to ban flying, and private car ownership, under the guise of "saving the planet".





"What they're trying to do is make airfare expensive and difficult to obtain, and that's actually baked in to these climate regulations... Same thing with cars. They're intentionally collapsing our plentiful car supply by banning gas powered cars. That creates rationing, which creates shortages, which is then going to force people into mass transit."