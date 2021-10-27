Silent War Ep. 6120: Poland to EU: WW3. Proving Natural Immunity. Mad Scientists.

In this episode of The Silent War-Polish PM Says EU Holding 'Gun To their Head' Over Funds; Could Start 'WW3'.Louisiana High School Under Investigation For Vaccinating Teenage Students Without Parental Consent.91 Clinical Research Studies ALL CONFIRMED That NATURAL IMMUNITY Provides Same, If Not Better Protection Against the Virus Than Covid-19 Vaccines.Alabama Governor Kay Ivey Directs Agencies to Resist Joe Biden’s Covid Vax Mandate.The Fauci NIH approved experiments on hundreds of New York City orphans, resulting in about 30% of the children dying.Gov. DeSantis Calls For “Mad Scientist” Fauci to be Fired and Investigated for Funding Illegal Gain-of-Function Research and Beagle Torture.Fulton County Georgia Ordered More Than One Million Absentee Ballots from Printer Days Before the 2020 Election Knowing There Was No Time to Mail Them Out.Multiple states breaking away from the National School Boards Association after parents were labeled domestic terrorists.All of this, and more.For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/newsAlso follow us at GabNemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsorsShop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots."Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."Other LinksJoin our Telegram chat: www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat