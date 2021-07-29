Bill Gertz on US Actions Against CCP’s Hacking Microsoft

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7/20/2021 Bill Gertz on US actions against CCP hacking Microsoft Exchange Server: It was an attempt by the Administration again to do their idea of trying to get all allies on board. But I think it’s a good step that if they can get the Europeans and more of the Asians to call out the Chinese, it will build momentum for an alliance against the CCP.