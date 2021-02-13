Actor Lindsay Wagner (The Bionic Woman) Cured of with The Universal Antidote

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Free Course and Guidebook:https://bit.ly/UniversalAntidoteCourse
1970's Actor Lindsay Wagner (aka The Bionic Woman) had a rare skin condition/disease that doctors could not cure. After seeing many doctors and taking dozens of medications, she still had terrible hives, itching, and skin breakouts. Within a weak of starting to take The Universal Antidote, she was symptom-free and has remained well since.