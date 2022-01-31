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Corona Circus
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3 views • January 31, 2022
“Seeing those vaccines mandated for kids breaks my heart.”
Dr. Robert Malone - Inventor of mRNA technology
“ Remdesivir should be renamed Rundeathisnear.” (Run Death Is Near)
Dr. Bryan Ardis
“The producers of the so-called vaccines are experimenting with the correct dosages to kill people. This according to the Corona Investigative Committee, constitute compelling evidence for punitive damages and attempted mass murder. They are intentionally killing people.”
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich
“Fear is the thing that really keeps you tuned in.”
Charlie Chester, technical Director at CNN
“We have a team of volunteer free doctors that donate their time to help treat these patients that come to us,”
Dr. Ben Marble, the founder of myfreedoctor.com
“Ivermectin is SAFER Than Tylenol, The Second Most Important Drug Ever Made!”
Dr. Paul Marik
“Everyone who criticizes the wrongdoings of the governments of the world is being called a 'right wing extremist’”
Dr. Michael Yeadon
“It’s the most dangerous ‘vaccine’ in history”
Dr. Peterson Pierre
“These COVID ‘vaccines’ will kill 50 million Americans.”
Dr. Judy Mikovits
“I’ve Never Seen As Many Deaths, not just the elderly - ALL VACCINATED - 500-600% INCREASE.”
John O’Looney - UK Funeral Director
“Giving Children the COVID-19 Vaccines Is a Form of ‘Very, Very, Very, Very Late-Term Abortion’”
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
“The so called Covid 19 ‘vaccine’ is not a vaccine at all. It’s a dangerous, experimental gene therapy.”
Dr. Steven F. Hotze
“COVID mRNA shots are a technology designed
to poison people.”
Dr. Michael Palmer
“The majority of young new Army aviators are in their early twenties.
We know there is a risk of myocarditis with each mRNA vaccination,”
Dr. LT. Col. Long
“With this mass vaccination, you’re doing exactly the opposite. You are generating a breeding ground for even more infectious variants to dominate.”
Dr. Geert Vinden Bossche
“We will continue to name names. We will continue to illuminate the darkness with truth. We will continue to shine that big bright light directly onto the satanist, demonic, murderous anti-white killers posing as “doctors” in the Chinese communist death camps set up in America’s hospitals.”
Stew Peters
“The only way to end this is by the people rising up and telling the authorities that this is the end of the line.
It is not the courts of law. The courts of law, maybe we can use them to clean things up. But I am afraid that they are not even good for that. Because they are so infiltrated by the other side that we’re going to have to setup a whole new judicial system.”
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich
Dr. Robert Malone - Inventor of mRNA technology
“ Remdesivir should be renamed Rundeathisnear.” (Run Death Is Near)
Dr. Bryan Ardis
“The producers of the so-called vaccines are experimenting with the correct dosages to kill people. This according to the Corona Investigative Committee, constitute compelling evidence for punitive damages and attempted mass murder. They are intentionally killing people.”
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich
“Fear is the thing that really keeps you tuned in.”
Charlie Chester, technical Director at CNN
“We have a team of volunteer free doctors that donate their time to help treat these patients that come to us,”
Dr. Ben Marble, the founder of myfreedoctor.com
“Ivermectin is SAFER Than Tylenol, The Second Most Important Drug Ever Made!”
Dr. Paul Marik
“Everyone who criticizes the wrongdoings of the governments of the world is being called a 'right wing extremist’”
Dr. Michael Yeadon
“It’s the most dangerous ‘vaccine’ in history”
Dr. Peterson Pierre
“These COVID ‘vaccines’ will kill 50 million Americans.”
Dr. Judy Mikovits
“I’ve Never Seen As Many Deaths, not just the elderly - ALL VACCINATED - 500-600% INCREASE.”
John O’Looney - UK Funeral Director
“Giving Children the COVID-19 Vaccines Is a Form of ‘Very, Very, Very, Very Late-Term Abortion’”
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
“The so called Covid 19 ‘vaccine’ is not a vaccine at all. It’s a dangerous, experimental gene therapy.”
Dr. Steven F. Hotze
“COVID mRNA shots are a technology designed
to poison people.”
Dr. Michael Palmer
“The majority of young new Army aviators are in their early twenties.
We know there is a risk of myocarditis with each mRNA vaccination,”
Dr. LT. Col. Long
“With this mass vaccination, you’re doing exactly the opposite. You are generating a breeding ground for even more infectious variants to dominate.”
Dr. Geert Vinden Bossche
“We will continue to name names. We will continue to illuminate the darkness with truth. We will continue to shine that big bright light directly onto the satanist, demonic, murderous anti-white killers posing as “doctors” in the Chinese communist death camps set up in America’s hospitals.”
Stew Peters
“The only way to end this is by the people rising up and telling the authorities that this is the end of the line.
It is not the courts of law. The courts of law, maybe we can use them to clean things up. But I am afraid that they are not even good for that. Because they are so infiltrated by the other side that we’re going to have to setup a whole new judicial system.”
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich
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