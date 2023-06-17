Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
P.2 Jet black members of the latest litter of stray kittens born in my backyard hanging around the back door MVI_2077
63 views
channel image
EK the Urban Yeti
Published Yesterday |
Shop nowDonate

Watch P.1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/054a5f3d-91ae-48fd-89f7-4d4340ed5a1c

I have several stray un-neutered cats visiting and breeding in my backyard, at least 6 litters in the past 3 years, and I have no council-offered traps anymore to try to catch them. This black kitten is one of at least 3 in the latest litter.

Keywords
gardenhomecatsblack catsstray catsun-sterilised cats

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket