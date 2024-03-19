Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Kick Out the Nebraska Covidiots - Nebraska Election 2024
channel image
Real Free News
65 Subscribers
134 views
Published 17 hours ago

All five of the Nebraska Covidiots in Congress can be kicked out this year! Remember these are the terrible, despicable, and brainless losers who mandated social distancing at funerals during the fake pandemic. Do you really want these foolish, mindless, ignorant morons making funeral plans for you again? So this year, remember who made you social distance at funerals, and don’t wait for the general election. Plan to vote in the primary and kick out the Nebraska Covidiots!


#petericketts #donbacon #debfischer #adriansmith #mikeflood #teamricketts #ricckettsforsenate #cheaptricksricketts #baconforsenate #baconbacker #donnyrotten #donnyrottenbacon #debforsenae #debbiedownerfischer #covidiots #nebraskcovidiot #covidiot #nebraska #nebraskaelction #election2024 #terrible #despicable #brainless #losers #foolish #mindless #ignorant #morons #jokes #joke

Keywords
newsrealinfo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket