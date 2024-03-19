Kick Out the Nebraska Covidiots - Nebraska Election 2024

All five of the Nebraska Covidiots in Congress can be kicked out this year! Remember these are the terrible, despicable, and brainless losers who mandated social distancing at funerals during the fake pandemic. Do you really want these foolish, mindless, ignorant morons making funeral plans for you again? So this year, remember who made you social distance at funerals, and don’t wait for the general election. Plan to vote in the primary and kick out the Nebraska Covidiots!
