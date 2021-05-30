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COVID-COPS TERRORIZING BOUNCY CASTLE KIDS GET HUMILIATED & CHASED OFF LIKE THE CRIMINALS THEY ARE
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668 views • May 30, 2021
The People of Canada have had enough! Not only did the Patriots in Mississauga, Ontario refused to comply with the Tyrants trying to prevent them from setting up a Bouncy Castle for their kids, they completely turned the tables on them. We The People will no longer tolerate our employees thinking they can trample our rights by breaking the law. The tide is turning and soon videos like these will be used to prosecute these "Civil Servants" who seem to have forgotten who they work for.
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