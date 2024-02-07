Create New Account
What they are putting into us is from the pit of Hell - Dr Monzo - RedPill Expo SLC 2022
channel image
Health & Truth w/ Dr Monzo, ND
67 Subscribers
254 views
Published 19 hours ago

What is Nanotechnology?
What are Weaponized Nanotech Pathogens?
What is in the Jabs and how do they spread?
What can we do about it - We have answers!!

Keywords
nanotechnologysheddingjabredpillnanotechcovidweaponized pathogensbiologically warfare

