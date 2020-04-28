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Accuracy Test w- The 22LR Line Of Fiocchi Ammunition
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26 views • April 28, 2020
While I have experienced many types of 22 firearms and ammunition over the years, my experience with Fiocchi has been a bit limited. Thanks to their help with some T&E samples, that is no longer the case. In this video we test out just how accurate the Fiocchi line of 22 rimfire ammunition can be.
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