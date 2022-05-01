© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Space Arks & Halls of Records in Antarctica, Giza, Tibet & Bahamas
Follow
4
Share
Report
769 views • May 01, 2022
Michael Salla.
In this Exopolitics Today interview Jean Charles Moyan and Elena Danaan describe trips they both took to a Galactic Federation mothership called the Excelsior, and then to Lake Vostok in Antarctica where they witnessed a space ark with blue giants sleeping in stasis chambers. Elena describes how she was tasked by the Galactic Federation to witness Jean Charles as he toured the Lake Vostok Ark. They then describe their respective trips to a Hall of Records/Ark under the Sphinx at the Giza Complex in Egypt. Jean Charles next describes visiting space arks under Mt Kailash, Tibet and one off the coast of the Bahamas. Elena also discusses the recent news that an interstellar object crashed in the Pacific Ocean, and that this is a gift from positive extraterrestrials to awaken humanity to their existence.
Links
Jean Charles Moyen's movie "South Shore Origin" is available on Vimeo here: https://vimeo.com/ondemand/southshore...
His video "Starseed Revelation" which offers more details about his life experiences is available on Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/ondemand/southshoreorigin/337448023
Elena Danaan's website is https://www.elenadanaan.org/
May 21, 2022, "Halls of Records, Portals, Inner Earth & Our ET Heritage" webinar available here: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_SXSK8xS3RjmPbSeb8ah7Ww
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UFnLZbCYiRk
In this Exopolitics Today interview Jean Charles Moyan and Elena Danaan describe trips they both took to a Galactic Federation mothership called the Excelsior, and then to Lake Vostok in Antarctica where they witnessed a space ark with blue giants sleeping in stasis chambers. Elena describes how she was tasked by the Galactic Federation to witness Jean Charles as he toured the Lake Vostok Ark. They then describe their respective trips to a Hall of Records/Ark under the Sphinx at the Giza Complex in Egypt. Jean Charles next describes visiting space arks under Mt Kailash, Tibet and one off the coast of the Bahamas. Elena also discusses the recent news that an interstellar object crashed in the Pacific Ocean, and that this is a gift from positive extraterrestrials to awaken humanity to their existence.
Links
Jean Charles Moyen's movie "South Shore Origin" is available on Vimeo here: https://vimeo.com/ondemand/southshore...
His video "Starseed Revelation" which offers more details about his life experiences is available on Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/ondemand/southshoreorigin/337448023
Elena Danaan's website is https://www.elenadanaan.org/
May 21, 2022, "Halls of Records, Portals, Inner Earth & Our ET Heritage" webinar available here: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_SXSK8xS3RjmPbSeb8ah7Ww
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UFnLZbCYiRk
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.