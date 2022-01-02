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The Gospel of Jesus Christ - Paul Washer
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91 views • January 02, 2022
Jesus Christ is the only way we can be justified(made right) before God. There is no hope or meaning in anything without Christ. In this video, Paul Washer preaches the Gospel.
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License: Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
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For more HeartCry Media, visit us online at:
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OR
HeartCry on Vimeo: www.vimeo.com/heartcrymedia/videos
HeartCry on SermonAudio: www.sermonaudio.com/heartcry
License: Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Shared from and subscribe to:
HeartCry Missionary Society
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCm6u_sCZttC70GyRh6uCurQ
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