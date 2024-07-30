Moving Forward In Grief with Don Huston

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
With the cost-of-living crisis across our nation, many Canadians are under intense pressure and stress. Some are at a breaking point. Thankfully, there are skilled experts who can help people cope in tough times.
One of those such individuals, Don Huston, is joining us today.
Don Huston of Julie Street Community Church has a pastoral background and expertise in therapy. He has spent many years developing the skills needed to help individuals navigate challenging life events with a special emphasis on grief.
My conversation with him was both insightful and practical. We hope you enjoy our conversation and find the content helpful.
Let’s get to it!
Doug Sharpe
Guest Host, Faytene TV
