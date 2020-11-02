GEMMA O'DOHERTY - IT DOES NOT EXIST, THE VIRUS DOES NOT EXIST (MIRRORED)

GEMMA O'DOHERTY - IT DOES NOT EXIST, 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗩𝗜𝗥𝗨𝗦 𝗗𝗢𝗘𝗦 𝗡𝗢𝗧 𝗘𝗫𝗜𝗦𝗧 (MIRRORED)Mirrored from Bitchute channel Harry_knowledge123 at:-"𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙜𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙩𝙚𝙨𝙩 𝙛𝙧𝙖𝙪𝙙 𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙧 𝙥𝙚𝙧𝙥𝙚𝙩𝙪𝙖𝙩𝙚𝙙 𝙤𝙣 𝙝𝙪𝙢𝙖𝙣𝙞𝙩𝙮"Gemma O'Doherty is an Investigative Journalist in Ireland. This Irish Investigation into Covid shows that The Department of health refuse to confirm existence of a “virus” in writing.Confirmation that the virus was never isolated. On top of this, the CDC in July revealed that there is no Covid-19 in a document titled "CDC 2019-Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) Real-Time RT-PCR Diagnostic panel", dated July 13, 2020. On Page 39 of this document titled "Performance Characteristics", we see written "Since no quantified virus isolates of the 2019-nCoV are currently available..." So... What are they testing for? Because it's not the virus... That hasn't been proved to exist... What is being tested for is RNA that is PRESUMED to come from the virus... Which hasn't been proven to exist...So, what are people dying of? Well... The same thing they die of every year!