1, Launches with analog synth pads and twangy reverb-drenched guitar over a brooding, synthetic bassline at 110 BPM, Drum machine pulses meet cinematic Western whistles, fusing outlaw country acoustics with 80s neon textures, Builds layers for a nocturnal, widescreen mood, 2, Baroque harpsichord motifs spar with tense orchestral strings, then are overtaken by 140 BPM UK Grime rhythms: skittering hi-hats, sub-heavy distorted bass, and snapping claps, The rapid-fire arrangement merges sharp string stabs and aggressive modern textures for dark classical fusion, 3, Bright steel drums and syncopated bossa rhythms open at 170 BPM, interrupted by searing melodic death metal guitars and double-kick onslaughts, Sunlit marimba and breezy tropical percussion contrast sharply with intense palm-muted riffs, creating swirling energy and high-octane contrast

[Verse 1]

Pentagon's counting shelves, the stockpile's running thin

Our end's drones keep coming, Israel's walls are caving in

Three hundred million dollars blown each night just to defend

While Washington keeps printing debt with no thought to the end



[Verse 2]

The Heritage Foundation warned us back in twenty-two

Just three hundred missiles left while China's got fourteen thousand new

Our boys in Ukraine burn through Javelins like cheap cigars

Now the West Coast is naked if China shows its stars



[Chorus]

It's the munitions depletion blues

Empty silos and broken cues

Globalists laugh while the factories rust

Freedom's last stand, now it's pray or bust



[Verse 3]

They shipped our guns to Kyiv, let Raymetal take the lead

Then a mysterious blast left Spain in desperate need

Six workers burned in Murcia who make the shells tonight

While BlackRock's counting profits from the reconstruction height



[Verse 4]

The M-O-Nines they say can't hit a barn door now

Seventy-meter drift, tell me who dropped the ball and how?

Zelenskyy begs for bullets as his counteroffensive fails

But the Deep State's got its eyes set on Taiwan's trails



[Chorus]

It's the munitions depletion blues

Empty silos and broken cues

Globalists laugh while the factories rust

Freedom's last stand, now it's pray or bust



[Bridge]

(Instrumental Guitar Solo)



[Verse 5]

GPS goes dark, was it a China testing beam?

EMP's the knife that'll slit our fragile seams

No satellites to guide us when the S-400s roar

And the bunker busters land on California's shore



[Verse 6]

They purged the patriots, let the woke brass run the show

Now the F-35's grounded and the sailors mutiny below

Evidence is laughing, Putin's got his chessboard set

While NATO's drones swarm bases, we can't forget



[Chorus]

It's the munitions depletion blues

Empty silos and broken cues

Globalists laugh while the factories rust

Freedom's last stand, now it's pray or bust



[Outro]

Plant your garden

