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Was James Madison Really the Father of the Constitution?
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11 views • March 16, 2022
March 16, 1751 - James Madison was born. The 4th President is known by most today as the “Father of the Constitution.” But, did that title really fit the man?
Path to Liberty: March 16, 2022
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Path to Liberty: March 16, 2022
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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