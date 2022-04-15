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Controlled Burn: Learn How the Fed Used the Covid Lockdown to Wreck the Economy
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337 views • April 15, 2022
Edward Dowd of https://gettr.com/user/edwarddowd and https://twitter.com/dowdedward joins guest host Ali Alexander (https://gettr.com/user/alialexander) on The Alex Jones Show to break down how the Fed used the pandemic to wreck the economy.
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