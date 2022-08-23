Dr. Jane Ruby Show: C19 Creating Explosion of Breast and Ovarian Cancer

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Dr. Jane Ruby Show
August 22, 2022
On today’s Dr. Jane Ruby Show, Dr. Jane reveals how 2 NIH goons forced the retraction of a peer-reviewed scientific paper, already published by two esteemed genetic experts, …NIH directly burying a huge discovery that the covid 19 bioweapon shots and the spikes they force your body to produce, remain in the body for months, and here is the most egregious finding, the paper NIH forced a retraction on, proved that the Pfizer BNT synthetic spikes are specifically designed to stop your body’s God given processes from protecting you from cancer cell proliferation, and Medical Pravda: do you even know that you’re being conditioned and propagandized to swallow this big pharma-run manipulation? ….This is the Dr. Jane Ruby Show and you’re about to enter Truth In Medicine.
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