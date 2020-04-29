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YouTube Censorship VS Decentralized Platforms
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119 views • April 29, 2020
We can't put bandaids over the problems we're facing.
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Thank you for watching my Bitcoin live streams & Cryptocurrency videos, I hope you will continue to watch and subscribe to my cryptocurrency channel for updated crypto news, bitcoin news and more about the cryptocurrency market, bitcoin in media, bitcoin on television, bitcoin in movies and cryptocurrency community AMAs! I’m so glad you’re interested in Bitcoin, Blockchain & cryptocurrency!
💫CryptoFinally:
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/CryptoFinally
Twitter: https://twitter.com/CryptoFinally
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cryptofinally/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CryptoFinally
LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@cryptofinally
🖊CryptoFinally Blogs:
Hive: https://hive.blog/@cryptofinally
Minds: https://www.minds.com/cryptofinally
Steemit: https://steemit.com/@cryptofinally
Flote: https://flote.app/CryptoFinally
📸CryptoFinally Livestreams:
DLive: https://dlive.tv/CryptoFinally
Periscope: https://www.pscp.tv/CryptoFinally/
📹CryptoFinally Videos:
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/CryptoFinally
LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@cryptofinally
DTube: https://d.tube/#!/c/cryptofinally
BitTubers: https://bittubers.com/profile/CryptoFinally
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cryptofinally
3Speak: https://3speak.online/user/cryptofinally
VibraVid: https://vibravid.io/users/CryptoFinally
👕Store: https://www.etsy.com/shop/CryptoFinally
💫Website: https://rachelsiegelnyc.com/
📥 Contact Crypto Finally 👉 [email protected]
Support ya girl:
CryptoFinally Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/cryptofinally
CryptoFinally Flote: https://flote.app/CryptoFinally
BTC/Bitcoin: 3LHTvBX7wYmLhPfBiypDb8GDGHt5wGFTLV
LTC/Litecoin: MJEyWvP3PPHQjbQhcWGWETgzHpkjnnXdst
👍Get Bitcoin Back:
Get 30k Free Satoshis and up to 20% Bitcoin Back on Fold App:
http://use.foldapp.com/r/wqbaCNXK
Free $10 in Bitcoin & Bitcoin Back on Lolli: https://lolli.com/ref/xLdoJ9Z8RU
Get $2.50 Free Bitcoin & Bitcoin Back with Pei: https://getpei.com/ (Use code CRYPTOFINALLY)
💻 Helpful links & resources for starting in Cryptocurrency 👇
📚HODL gang for life & on your way to being a #Bitcoin billionaire? Just getting started? Tired of asking people what is Bitcoin? Or what is Cryptocurrency? Coindesk offers awesome resources to learn about Bitcoin & Blockchain, for newcomers and HODLers alike.
📗A Beginners Guide to Blockchain Technology by Coindesk : https://www.coindesk.com/information/
📚Quest for blockchain knowledge never over? Still asking yourself what is Bitcoin & what is blockchain? Wondering how to use Bitcoin? Blockgeeks offers a great article on #Blockchain technology. Be sure to check out these resources about Bitcoin for beginners & Blockchain for beginners:
📕What is Blockchain Technology? A Step by Step Guide for Beginners by Blockgeeks : https://blockgeeks.com/guides/what-is...
📰Looking for up to date Crypto News? Searched everywhere but can’t find Bitcoin news? Wondering where you can get Bitcoin updates and #Cryptocurrency updates? Need to know the Bitcoin price now? Or Bitcoin price predictions for 2020? Try Cointelegraph, with new Bitcoin news and cryptocurrency news daily : https://cointelegraph.com/
📰Just in case you didn’t get your fix of #BitcoinNews & #CryptoNews, try Bitcoin Magazine. With #CryptocurrencyNews, beginners guides to blockchain, beginners guides to Bitcoin, #Ethereum, #Ripple, #Altcoins, bitcoin wallets, #Crypto, cryptocurrency exchanges and more : https://bitcoinmagazine.com/
Thank you for watching my Bitcoin live streams & Cryptocurrency videos, I hope you will continue to watch and subscribe to my cryptocurrency channel for updated crypto news, bitcoin news and more about the cryptocurrency market, bitcoin in media, bitcoin on television, bitcoin in movies and cryptocurrency community AMAs! I’m so glad you’re interested in Bitcoin, Blockchain & cryptocurrency!
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