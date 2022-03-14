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Toasterrific Games: Death String
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35 views • March 14, 2022
Download the source code here: https://github.com/Miziziziz/DeathString
Check out Miziziziz's YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/Miziziziz/videos
Gimme that Groove! by Michael Ramir C (MixKit). You can find it here: https://mixkit.co/free-stock-music/funk/
MISSION TOAST PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/missiontoast
Check out my brother's gaming channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/DenverGamer
FAN-MADE PHANTASY STAR GAMES
Check out Phantasy Star: 20 Years Later (Windows only) by AnnTenna: https://anntenna.itch.io/ps20
Additional fan games can be found at: http://www.pscave.com/fangames/
Check out Tremendouz's AMAZING rendition of Restoration (original by Tokuhiko Uwabo). Full cover here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Oc0qQvjwtvM
Check out Miziziziz's YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/Miziziziz/videos
Gimme that Groove! by Michael Ramir C (MixKit). You can find it here: https://mixkit.co/free-stock-music/funk/
MISSION TOAST PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/missiontoast
Check out my brother's gaming channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/DenverGamer
FAN-MADE PHANTASY STAR GAMES
Check out Phantasy Star: 20 Years Later (Windows only) by AnnTenna: https://anntenna.itch.io/ps20
Additional fan games can be found at: http://www.pscave.com/fangames/
Check out Tremendouz's AMAZING rendition of Restoration (original by Tokuhiko Uwabo). Full cover here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Oc0qQvjwtvM
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