ISRAEL'S SHIN BET - 21ST CENTURY GESTAPO/STASI ROLLED INTO ONE
The Prisoner
104 views
Published 21 hours ago

ISRAELI TORTURE TO YIELD "CONFESSIONS" IS ROUTINE

"Israel-Palestine: To end torture, Shin Bet interrogations must be filmed"

Tal Steiner - https://www.middleeasteye.net/opinion/israel-palestine-shin-bet-interrogations-why-filmed

Israel says UNRWA intel now 'based on surveillance', after earlier 'confessions' claim

https://www.newarab.com/news/has-israel-changed-its-line-evidence-against-unrwa

Ryan Grim (X Twitter) - https://twitter.com/ryangrim/status/1751964953945256266

Mirrored - Remarque88

Keywords
deceptiontortureunrwa

