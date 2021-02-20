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Lab Analysis at 7 Universities Shows NO Covid from 1500 covid positive patients samples
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1123 views • February 20, 2021
Lab Analysis at 7 Universities Shows NO Covid!
Covid 19 is a fictitious disease, the virus doesn't exist.. Actually the only thing they found was influenza A, Influenza B.
Robert Oswald, a professor at Cornell University with a Ph.D. in virology and immunology and clinical lab scientist, tested 1,500 "supposed" COVID-19 samples in Southern California and found "not a single case of Covid" after testing them through a scanning electron microscope; only Influenza A and Influenza B were found in the samples.
Oswald said that the virus "is just another flu strain like every year" and that COVID-19 "does not exist and is fictitious." It adds that Cornell is suing the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for fraud because it would not provide the university with a viable COVID-19 sample.
Covid 19 is a fictitious disease, the virus doesn't exist.. Actually the only thing they found was influenza A, Influenza B.
Robert Oswald, a professor at Cornell University with a Ph.D. in virology and immunology and clinical lab scientist, tested 1,500 "supposed" COVID-19 samples in Southern California and found "not a single case of Covid" after testing them through a scanning electron microscope; only Influenza A and Influenza B were found in the samples.
Oswald said that the virus "is just another flu strain like every year" and that COVID-19 "does not exist and is fictitious." It adds that Cornell is suing the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for fraud because it would not provide the university with a viable COVID-19 sample.
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