© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Lost Ekklesia of God - Episode 44
Follow
0
Share
Report
0 view • November 16, 2021
A freedman of God hosting a journey to discover the lost ekklesia of God.
In this episode, we discuss further Jesus' illustrations of the salt of the "land", as applicable to the Old Covenant, and the light of the "kosmos", as applicable to the New Covenant. We also finish examining Matthew 18 which lays out the duties, priorities, and authority of the apostles in implementing the ways of the New Covenant. Finally, we continue to explore the proper approach to preserving the purity of the holy gathering, as a New Covenant Temple of God, when confronted with transgressions of the members.
In this episode, we discuss further Jesus' illustrations of the salt of the "land", as applicable to the Old Covenant, and the light of the "kosmos", as applicable to the New Covenant. We also finish examining Matthew 18 which lays out the duties, priorities, and authority of the apostles in implementing the ways of the New Covenant. Finally, we continue to explore the proper approach to preserving the purity of the holy gathering, as a New Covenant Temple of God, when confronted with transgressions of the members.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.