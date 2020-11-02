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Avoidance
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15 views • November 02, 2020
If we continually avoid the things that scare us we will never learn to handle life’s problems! Truth be told I hate seeing people suffer, it hits me hard, but I do love seeing them after they’ve realized the power in overcoming and the power that they’ve always had inside. True strength is awarded to those that overcome; and strength over fear is the most important thing especially in a time like this!
There’s something more to life, something in the depths, something in the dark, something hidden in the jungle, it’s an adventure and discovery means facing stormy seas, monsters, and an array of danger, don’t let the fear prevent the expedition and prevent you from finding the treasures hidden within!!
#faceyourfears #becomeyourbest #evolution #growth #deeper #depths #life #adventure #storms #chaos #strength #built #soul #purpose #calling #calltoadventure #seekjng #souls
There’s something more to life, something in the depths, something in the dark, something hidden in the jungle, it’s an adventure and discovery means facing stormy seas, monsters, and an array of danger, don’t let the fear prevent the expedition and prevent you from finding the treasures hidden within!!
#faceyourfears #becomeyourbest #evolution #growth #deeper #depths #life #adventure #storms #chaos #strength #built #soul #purpose #calling #calltoadventure #seekjng #souls
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