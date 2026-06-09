The 2020 Election Was an Overthrow: Why We Will Never Stop Talking About It





The left cannot win on policies. So they stole an election instead.





Venezuelan defectors are now in protective custody on American soil. Their sworn testimony reveals exactly how they rigged voting machines and changed regimes in 72 countries—including the United States. Mail-in ballots. Fake ballots from China. Rigged tabulators. Illegal voters. Corrupt voter rolls. Covid used as cover.





Space Force, the NSA, and our great military captured it all.





The left runs on one thing: hating Trump. Open borders. Free money for illegals. The green new scam. A weak military. And the relentless push to cram LGBTQ ideology into every corner of American life. They changed laws illegally to force mail-in ballots. They created sanctuary cities to protect criminal illegals. They have turned higher education into Marxist indoctrination camps that teach our youth to hate America.





Every single piece of insanity we see from the left today traces back to one root cause: rigged and stolen elections. They installed corrupt politicians to carry out the plan to take down America from within. And they got away with it for years.





Until now.





President Trump will bring us justice. The treasonous traitors who helped overthrow our government will be held accountable. The left politicians are terrified. They know what is coming.





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.





FOR MORE AMAZING JMC PROGRAMMING LIKE THIS, VIEW OUR FULL SCHEDULE HERE: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/









🚨 The Global Financial Reset Is HERE. 🚨





Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.





This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals.





👉 CLICK NOW: https://jmcgenesismetals.com/





BECOME A PREMIUM MEMBER TODAY! - https://johnmichaelchambers.com/patriot-q-a/









Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/









Visit www.triadretire.com for guaranteed income you cannot outlive!





Your PETS deserve the golden age too! Get them the care they need! https://jmc.petclub247.com/









ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!





https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting









Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.