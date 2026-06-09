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The 2020 Election Was an Overthrow: Why We Will Never Stop Talking About It
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
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The left cannot win on policies. So they stole an election instead.


Venezuelan defectors are now in protective custody on American soil. Their sworn testimony reveals exactly how they rigged voting machines and changed regimes in 72 countries—including the United States. Mail-in ballots. Fake ballots from China. Rigged tabulators. Illegal voters. Corrupt voter rolls. Covid used as cover.


Space Force, the NSA, and our great military captured it all.


The left runs on one thing: hating Trump. Open borders. Free money for illegals. The green new scam. A weak military. And the relentless push to cram LGBTQ ideology into every corner of American life. They changed laws illegally to force mail-in ballots. They created sanctuary cities to protect criminal illegals. They have turned higher education into Marxist indoctrination camps that teach our youth to hate America.


Every single piece of insanity we see from the left today traces back to one root cause: rigged and stolen elections. They installed corrupt politicians to carry out the plan to take down America from within. And they got away with it for years.


Until now.


President Trump will bring us justice. The treasonous traitors who helped overthrow our government will be held accountable. The left politicians are terrified. They know what is coming.


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.


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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.

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