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2 SERPENTS COMING OUT OF THE RIVER ? THE BEST NEWS IN THE WORLD !! ALSO THE WORST NEWS IN THE WORLD. (Mirror by Jonathan Kleck)
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41 views • May 28, 2022
PARTHENOGENESIS ..It's REAL and It is The Reason for the Weirdness of the World, But it ALL Makes PERFECT SENSE..
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