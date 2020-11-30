ALAN WATT (NOV 29, 2020) THE DARK-ARTS-DEEP-STATE

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https://www.CuttingThroughTheMatrix.com with Alan Watt - TOPICS - Cognitive Dissonance - James Delingpole, Patrick Wood (Antony Sutton, Trilateral Commission) - Rothschild - Propaganda, Dehumanize the Enemy - Resources Should be Held by the Elite - Rockefeller, Competition is a Sin - Technocracy - The Anglo-American Establishment - Carroll Quigley - Monopoly Men - Royal Institute for International Affairs (Chatham House), Council on Foreign Relations, Trilateral Commission - Cecil Rhodes - H.G. Wells, Things to Come - China - The Idea of Democracy - Living Through a Script - Paris Climate Treaty - Please Remember to Donate to www.cuttingthroughthematrix.com - Depopulation - White Feather - Klaus Schwab - Recently Discovered Mummies in Egypt, Votes for Biden - PNAC List, General Wesley Clarke - U.S., Colour Revolution - Unconventional Warfare - The Covid Museum; The Most Congenial Virus They've Ever had for the Big Boys' Agenda - Wellness - Earth Armies - Sustainability, Post-Consumer, Austerity - Counter-Intelligence - Late 1990s, Anti-Terrorism Bill in Canada - Bad Smells and Whiffs of Things to Come - The Term, Anti-Government - Psychological Warfare - Pavlov's Dogs - Please DONATE and ORDER - Resolute - Uniformity - Qantas CEO Very Strict Rules for Aussies to Fly Overseas - Tighter Tier Restrictions Could 'spell the end of the traditional British pub'; Sip Your Beer Through a Straw Attached to Your Face Mask, Maintain Social Distancing, Use Sign Language and Do Not Talk to Each Other While the TV Blares Sports - Scotland Becomes First Country in the World to Make Sanitary Products Free for Women - Tier 3 Lockdown in Britain - Destruction of Family - Karl Marx Congratulated Lincoln for Keeping the Union Together; Centralized Government - Moderna vaccine ‘may not stop people spreading Covid’ - The Johns Hopkins, CDC Plan to Mask Medical Experimentation on Minorities as “Racial Justice”, Operation Warp Speed, Palantir Software Tool, "Tiberius" - China Wants Passenger Tracking System for Global Travel Coronavirus Reset - The COVID-19 RT-PCR Test - GCHQ in Cyberwar on Anti-Vaccine Propaganda - Anti-Lockdown Protests All Across Europe - Doug Ford Slams Anti-Lockdown Protesters Outside His Home as ‘buffoons’ - Iran’s Top Nuclear Scientist Killed in Ambush - Building Back Better; Depatterning and Repatterning (Deprogramming and Reprogramming); Psychic Driving - Insurgencies - Military Psy-Ops, Cyber Warfare - Army Special Operations Forces Unconventional Warfare; Army Special Operations Forces (ARSOF) - Must Have the Media On Board for Unconventional Warfare.
*Title & Dialogue Copyrighted Alan Watt - Nov. 29, 2020 (Exempting Music and Literary Quotes
VISIT https://www.cuttingthroughthematrix.com/radio/Alan_Watt_CTTM_Blurbs.html for all referenced links in the topics above.
The Dark-Arts-Deep-State:
"See the Dark-Arts-Deep-State, Effects Symptomatic
Of a Predatory Beast, Beneath a Cover Democratic,
Comprised of Wise Men, they're Carefully Selected,
Trained To Move Through Systems, Seldomly Detected,
The Magic-Money-Managers Keep Their World Revolving,
Spells on Currencies Prevent Moneys from Dissolving,
Purchasing Power of Realm Specie is Totally Elastic,
From Silver, Gold, to Paper, now Recycled Plastic.
They Lead People's Realities, News and Institutions,
Forever Causing Problems and Heading-up Solutions,
Scoffing at Religion While Training Your Reliance
On the New-Most-Holy-Order of Agenda-Driven-Science,
Now they Deploy The Military's Cyber-Warfare Might,
To Maim Free-Thinking People, Abolishing the Light,
Psychological Operations unleash Diabolic Calamity,
Targets the Very Soul of Man, Turns Sane Into Insanity."
© Alan Watt Nov. 29, 2020
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Alan Watt
591 Elbow Ridge Rd.
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P3E 4N1
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Multilingual Transcripts:
https://www.alanwattsentientsentinel.eu
OR English site (also contains current and past talks)
https://www.alanwattsentientsentinel.eu/English/currentEnglish.html
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Technocracy And The Great Reset - Patrick Wood and James Delingpole
https://www.bitchute.com/video/X89WITfScNnT/
Things To Come - 1936 (H. G. Wells)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hq6ETGqM4aun/
Alan Watt Reads Carl Jung: When The State Becomes God
https://www.bitchute.com/video/JiUzNasSdSFW/