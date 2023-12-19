Ukrainians have been shelling Donetsk since the morning.

When the going on the front lines gets tough, the Kiev regime always resorts to express their frustration on Donbass civilians.

Adding... Comments from Putin..

Key points from Vladimir Putin's statements at the extended meeting of the Ministry of Defense (Shoigu):

➡️The West, after the USSR's collapse, worked with the "fifth column" in Russia.

➡️The West actively aimed at "breaking up Russia" and destabilizing post-Soviet countries.

➡️Despite their history as former Nazis, the West consistently relied on Ukrainian nationalists.

➡️Putin regards Ukrainians as a fraternal people, with the southeast of Ukraine as the territory of Russian residents.

➡️Russia made efforts to build relations with Ukraine.

➡️Crimea would have faced a massacre if Russia hadn't annexed it after the 2014 coup in Kiev.

➡️The situation in Ukraine could have "settled" if Kiev and the West had implemented the Minsk agreements.

➡️Putin suggested the West in some sense "outplayed" Russia in the situation around Ukraine after 2014.

➡️Russia finds Ukraine joining NATO unacceptable, not just now but even in 10-15 years.

➡️NATO is getting too close to Russia, contrary to the promise not to expand "an inch."

➡️The U.S. sought to divide and subjugate Russia, much like they did in Europe.

➡️Russia has no intention of going to war with Europe or NATO.

➡️The U.S. was concerned about Russia getting closer to Europe; they wanted to be the masters there.

➡️Russia couldn't give away its "inherently Russian" territories to the United States.

➡️The U.S. achieved its goals, dividing Russia and Europe, and the weak EU leadership can't resist it.

➡️The West behaved "unreasonably" regarding Ukraine after 2014, forcing Russia to respond.

➡️Russia was the sole guarantor of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

➡️Many residents in western Ukraine wish to return those territories to Poland, Romania, or Hungary.

➡️Russia won't obstruct the resolution of territorial disputes in western Ukraine, letting history take its course, but won't give away its own.

➡️Russia is ready to negotiate with the West on Ukraine, but only in line with its own interests.

➡️The motherland expects commitment from the military; Russia needs strong and reliable armed forces, uniting various ethnic groups in the country.