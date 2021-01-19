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TRUNEWS HEADLINES WITH KERRY KINSEY - JANUARY 19, 2021 MIRROR
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460 views • January 19, 2021
Jan 19, 2021
Courtesy of TruNews
US hospitals are making bank on the Coronavirus, Dr. Scott Jensen says;" Some hospitals are bringing in an average $25 million on Covid positive admissions,’ Charlie Kirk says the collateral damage from the lockdowns are more suicides and more people in poverty, a new documentary called,"Planet Lockdown,’ shows how Big Tech is working with Big Government to beat us down, on ‘Corona Crazy’ a New Jersey gym owner says the state seized his legal defense funds as a part of his defiance of Covid lockdown orders, that’s more than $173,000, Dinesh D’Souza says the left is trying to turn Trump supporters into enemies of the State.
https://www.trunews.com/stream/trunews-headlines-with-kerry-kinsey-january-19-2021
Courtesy of TruNews
US hospitals are making bank on the Coronavirus, Dr. Scott Jensen says;" Some hospitals are bringing in an average $25 million on Covid positive admissions,’ Charlie Kirk says the collateral damage from the lockdowns are more suicides and more people in poverty, a new documentary called,"Planet Lockdown,’ shows how Big Tech is working with Big Government to beat us down, on ‘Corona Crazy’ a New Jersey gym owner says the state seized his legal defense funds as a part of his defiance of Covid lockdown orders, that’s more than $173,000, Dinesh D’Souza says the left is trying to turn Trump supporters into enemies of the State.
https://www.trunews.com/stream/trunews-headlines-with-kerry-kinsey-january-19-2021
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